BRIEF-Enpro Industries Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.07

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Enpro Industries Inc:

* ENPRO INDUSTRIES REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY NET SALES$362.5 MILLION VERSUS $286.9 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.07

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* ENPRO INDUSTRIES - ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX REFORM WAS DECREASE IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $24.4 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* SAYS EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE UP BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OVER 2017 PRO FORMA SALE

* SAYS EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $216 AND $222 MILLION FOR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66, REVENUE VIEW $344.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S