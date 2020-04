BRIEF-EnQuest FY Production Rises, Targets Lower CapEx In Current Year

April 9 (Reuters) - EnQuest Plc:

* FY REVENUE 1.712 BILLION USD VERSUS 1.201 BILLION USD YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP PRODUCTION AVERAGED 68,606 BOEPD IN 2019, UP 23.7% ON 2018

* FY REVENUE OF $1,711.8 MILLION (2018: $1,201.0 MILLION) AND EBITDA OF $1,006.5 MILLION (2018: $716.3 MILLION)

* TARGETING FURTHER IN-YEAR SAVINGS BY REMOVING DISCRETIONARY ACTIVITIES GIVEN PREVAILING OIL PRICE ENVIRONMENT

* DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT HAVE AGREED AN INTERIM VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN SALARY OF 20%

* FULL YEAR CAPITAL EXPENSE SAVINGS OF C.$110 MILLION; REVISED FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF C.$120 MILLION

* FULL YEAR OPERATING EXPENSE SAVINGS OF C.$190 MILLION; REVISED FULL YEAR GUIDANCE OF C.$335 MILLION

* FORECAST FREE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN REDUCED TO C.$33/BOE FOR 2020 AND C.$27/BOE FOR 2021, SUBJECT TO ACHIEVING SAVINGS

* TARGETING $190 MILLION OF OPERATING COST SAVINGS IN 2020, EQUATING TO UNIT OPERATING EXPENSES OF C.$15/BOE

* HAS HEDGED C.20% OF 2020 ENTITLEMENT PRODUCTION WITH C.2.9 MMBBLS OF OIL AT AN AVERAGE FLOOR PRICE OF C.$65/BBL

* WHILE NO FURTHER REPAYMENTS OF GROUP’S SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY ARE DUE IN 2020, DEBT REPAYMENT REMAINS FINANCIAL PRIORITY FOR GROUP.

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO FORECAST IMPACT OF COVID-19

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO FORECAST IMPACT OF COVID-19

* GROUP'S DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS CONTINUE WITHOUT BEING MATERIALLY AFFECTED.