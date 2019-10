BRIEF-ENR Russia Invest SA Announces A New Private Equity Investment And End Third Quarter 2019 Net Asset Value Per Share

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ENR Russia Invest SA:

* ANNOUNCES A NEW PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTMENT AND END THIRD QUARTER 2019 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

* PURCHASE PRICE AND INITIAL INVESTMENT FOR CAPITAL AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES IS RUB 742 MILLION (APPROXIMATELY CHF 11.5 MILLION)

* ACQUIRED 50% INTEREST IN 27.4 HECTARE GREENHOUSE AND ENGINEERING FACILITY FOR FLOWER GROWING IN KALUGA OBLAST IN RUSSIA

* INVESTOR CONTRIBUTIONS WILL BE MADE VIA A COMBINATION OF EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDER LOANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: