April 29 (Reuters) - ENR Russia Invest SA:

* ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA ANNOUNCES END FIRST QUARTER 2020 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

* ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA - AT 31 MARCH 2020, UNAUDITED ENR RUSSIA INVEST SA NET ASSET VALUE WAS CHF 14.65 PER OUTSTANDING SHARE