Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc:

* ENSCO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF UPSIZED $1.0 BILLION OFFERING OF UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* ‍ PRICED AN UPSIZED OFFERING OF $1.0 BILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 7.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 AT 100% OF PAR