BRIEF-Ensco Reports Q4 Adjusted ‍Loss From Continuing Operations $0.23 Per Share

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc:

* ADJUSTED ‍LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $0.23 PER SHARE IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO EARNINGS OF $0.09 PER SHARE A YEAR AGO ​

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SAYS ‍REVENUES WERE $454 MILLION IN Q4 2017 COMPARED TO $505 MILLION A YEAR AGO​

* ‍FLOATER REVENUES OF $303 MILLION IN Q4 2017 WERE CONSISTENT WITH A YEAR AGO​

* SAYS ‍REPORTED A LOSS OF $0.49 PER SHARE FOR Q4 2017​

* QTRLY RIG UTILIZATION 50% VERSUS 51% IN FOURTH QUARTER 2016‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $453.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: