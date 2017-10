Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc

* Ensco Plc qtrly loss per share ‍from continuing operations $0.08​; qtrly adjusted loss per share from continuing operations $0.05

* Ensco Plc - qtrly revenue $460.2 million versus $548.2 million; on track to achieve targeted synergies from atwood oceanics deal ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $458.6 million