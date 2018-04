April 12 (Reuters) - Enservco Corp:

* ENSERVCO UPDATES INVESTORS ON FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS

* SEES Q1 REVENUE UP ABOUT 53 PERCENT

* MANAGEMENT REITERATES EXPECTATIONS FOR “CONTINUED GROWTH MOMENTUM” IN 2018

* EXPECTS Q1 NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO "SHOW CONSIDERABLE GROWTH" YEAR OVER YEAR