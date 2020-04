April 1 (Reuters) - Enstar Group Ltd:

* ENSTAR GROUP LTD - ON MARCH 31, 2020, DREW $150.0 MILLION UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

* ENSTAR-PROCEEDS USED TO FINANCE CO'S COLLATERAL AND CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS RELATING TO NOVATION AGREEMENT BY CO'S UNIT WITH AFFILIATES OF LYFT, OTHERS