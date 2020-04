April 10 (Reuters) - Enstar Group Ltd:

* ENSTAR GROUP LTD - ON APRIL 6, GUY BOWKER INFORMED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RESIGN AS CFO, PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER

* ENSTAR GROUP LTD - GUY BOWKER WILL REMAIN WITH CO FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD (EXPECTED TO BE UNTIL MARCH 2021) Source text: bit.ly/2wvqJPf Further company coverage: