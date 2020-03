March 23 (Reuters) - Enstar Group Ltd:

* ENSTAR GROUP - ON MARCH 23, CO SUSPENDED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ORDINARY SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* ENSTAR GROUP - BELIEVES THIS WAS AN APPROPRIATE ACTION IN LIGHT OF CURRENT UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS RESULTING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC