June 9 (Reuters) - Enstar Group Ltd:

* ENSTAR GROUP - CO, UNIT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO UNSECURED $760 MILLION LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT

* ENSTAR GROUP - SECOND AMENDMENT EXTENDS FACILITY TO AUGUST 5, 2021

* ENSTAR GROUP - OUTSTANDING COMMITMENTS UNDER AMENDED FACILITY CURRENTLY AT $710 MILLION Source : (bit.ly/2XPT4uG) Further company coverage: