April 18 (Reuters) - EnSync Inc:

* ENSYNC ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALE OF HAWAI’I PACIFIC UNIVERSITY POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR DOWNTOWN HONOLULU’S LARGEST SOLAR PROJECT

* ENSYNC - SALE OF A 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH HAWAI'I PACIFIC UNIVERSITY TO AN UNDISCLOSED INVESTOR