BRIEF-Entasis Therapeutics And Zai Lab Announce Exclusive License Agreement In Asia-Pacific And Global Strategic Development Collaboration For ETX2514

April 25 (Reuters) - Zai Lab Ltd:

* ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS AND ZAI LAB ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND GLOBAL STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT COLLABORATION FOR ETX2514

* ZAI LAB LTD - COLLABORATION WILL FACILITATE ENROLLMENT OF GLOBAL PHASE 3 TRIAL OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH SULBACTAM

* ZAI LAB LTD - ZAI LAB WILL MANAGE PORTION OF PHASE 3 TRIAL CONDUCTED IN CHINA

* ZAI LAB LTD - ETX2514SUL IS CURRENTLY IN PHASE 2 DEVELOPMENT WITH PLANS TO MOVE INTO GLOBAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS IN Q1 OF 2019

* ZAI LAB LTD - ENTASIS AND CO HAVE AN OPTION TO COLLABORATE ON DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF ETX2514 IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

* ZAI LAB - ENTASIS WILL RECEIVE A $5 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT, ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $91 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO ETX2514SUL, OTHER COMBINATIONS