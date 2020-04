BRIEF-Entasis Therapeutics Entered Into Securities Purchase Agreement With Innoviva

April 13 (Reuters) - Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS- ON APR 12, CO ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH INNOVIVA

* ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS- TO ISSUE AND SELL TO INNOVIVA, UP TO 14 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.001 PER SHARE OF CO

* ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS- TO ISSUE AND SELL TO INNOVIVA, WARRANTS TO BUY UP TO 14 MILLION SHARES OF STOCK, WITH EXERCISE PRICE PER SHARE OF $2.50

* ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS- EXPECTS TO RECEIVE AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM THE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $35 MILLION