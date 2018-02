BRIEF-Entegris Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.20

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Entegris Inc:

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE $350.6 MILLION

* FOR Q1 ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS SALES OF $355 MILLION TO $365 MILLION

* FOR Q1 ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.34 AND $0.39

* ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EPS IS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $0.39 TO $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR Q1 ENDING MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37, REVENUE VIEW $343.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37, REVENUE VIEW $341.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FOURTH-QUARTER NET LOSS INCLUDED $66.7 MILLION RELATED TO EFFECTS OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​