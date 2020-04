April 21 (Reuters) - Entegris Inc:

* ENTEGRIS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q1 REVENUE $412.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $417.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.52 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q2 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45 TO $0.51

* SEES Q2 2020 SALES $410 MILLION TO $430 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51, REVENUE VIEW $416.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED BY ONGOING EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL ECONOMY