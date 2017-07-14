BRIEF-Entellus Medical borrowes additional $26.5 mln in term loans

July 14 (Reuters) - Entellus Medical Inc-

* Entellus Medical- ‍on July 13, related to closing of merger with spirox, co borrowed additional $26.5 million in term loans to fund initial cash consideration

* Entellus Medical Inc- term loans under loan agreement mature and amounts borrowed under agreement become due and payable on march 1, 2022 - sec filing‍​

* Entellus Medical Inc - additional borrowing brings total term loan borrowings under loan agreement to $40.0 million in three tranches

* Entellus Medical Inc - under loan agreement, co may borrow up to $10.0 million under revolving line of credit, subject to a borrowing base requirement