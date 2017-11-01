FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Entellus Medical reports Q3 loss per share $0.13
November 1, 2017 / 8:58 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

BRIEF-Entellus Medical reports Q3 loss per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Entellus Medical Inc

* Entellus Medical Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 revenue $23.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $23.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entellus Medical Inc - ‍Entellus recorded a special income tax benefit related to Spirox acquisition, totaling $14.9 million during q3 of 2017​

* Entellus Medical Inc - ‍expects fy revenue, inclusive of anticipated Spirox revenue from July 13 through year end, to be in a range of $92.0 million to $94.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

