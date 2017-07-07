BRIEF-Entellus Medical to acquire Spirox Inc

July 7 (Reuters) - Entellus Medical Inc:

* Entellus to acquire Spirox for $25 million in cash and 3.4 million shares of entellus common stock

* Says raising FY 2017 revenue expectations to be $91.5 million to $94.5 million

* Sees Q2 revenue $21.9 million to $22.1 million

* Says deal includes ‍additional contingent payments over four years based on revenue growth

* Q2 revenue view $21.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $87.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says to add Duke Rohlen, CEO of Spirox, Jim Momtazee, director of Spirox, head of KKR's Health Care Industry Team - Americas, to co's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: