March 13 (Reuters) - Enter Air SA:

* WITHIN IMPOSED LIMITS ON AIR TRAVEL IMPLEMENTS CONTRACTS WITH TRAVEL AGENCIES

* SAYS AT THE MOMENT THE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL SITUATION IS STABLE AND THERE IS NO RISK OF FAILING TO MAKE DUE PAYMENTS

* IS READY TO LAUNCH EMERGENCY PLAN, REDUCE PERMANENT COSTS

* COOPERATES WITH BANKS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO ENSURE ADEQUATE RESOURCES IN CASE SITUATION WORSENS