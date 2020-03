BRIEF-Entera Bio Announces Financial And Operating Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2019

March 26 (Reuters) - Entera Bio Ltd:

* ENTERA BIO LTD ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ENTERA BIO LTD - EXPECTS AN OPERATING LOSS OF BETWEEN $10 MILLION AND $12 MILLION FOR THE YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2020

* ENTERA BIO LTD - CORPORATE OBJECTIVES FOR 2020 MAY BE MATERIALLY AND NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY THE COVID-19

* ENTERA BIO- 3 MONTH BIOMARKER DATA FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF EB613 EXPECTED IN Q2 OF 2020 WITH ADDITIONAL DATA READOUTS EXPECTED IN 2020 & EARLY 2021