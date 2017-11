Nov 9 (Reuters) - ‍Entera Bio Ltd​:‍

* Entera Bio Ltd​ files for U.S. IPO of up to $50 million - SEC filing

* ‍entera Bio Ltd​ says it has applied to list its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “ENTX”

* ‍entera Bio Ltd​ - Oppenheimer & Co is underwriting the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2AoMVqA)