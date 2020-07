BRIEF-Entera Bio Ltd Provides Update On Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of Eb613 In Postmenopausal Women With Osteoporosis

July 7 (Reuters) - Entera Bio Ltd:

* ENTERA BIO LTD PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF EB613 IN POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN WITH OSTEOPOROSIS

* ENTERA BIO - INSTITUTIONAL REVIEW BOARDS APPROVE AMENDED PHASE 2 PROTOCOL WITH NEWLY ENROLLED PATIENTS RECEIVING 2.5 MG DOSE, 1.5 MG DOSE, OR PLACEBO

* ENTERA BIO LTD - CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT IN TRIAL IN Q3:20

* ENTERA BIO LTD - INTENDS TO FOLLOW ALL PATIENTS FOR BONE MINERAL DENSITY & BIOMARKER DATA AFTER 6 MONTHS OF TREATMENT

* ENTERA BIO LTD - BIOMARKER DATA FROM HIGHER DOSE GROUPS EXPECTED IN EARLY Q1:21 WITH FULL SIX-MONTH BMD DATA EXPECTED IN EARLY Q2:21