BRIEF-Entera Bio Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.16

May 21 (Reuters) - Entera Bio Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES INTERIM BIOMARKER DATA FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF EB613 AND FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT ONE MONTH INCREASES IN P1NP BIOMARKER FROM FIRST 50% OF PATIENTS WITH HIGHEST DOSE OF EB613

* CO TO FOLLOW PATIENTS IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF EB613 THROUGH 6 MONTHS FOR BONE MINERAL DENSITY DATA

* INTENDS TO EVALUATE ADDITIONAL DOSES GREATER THAN 1.5MG TO ADVANCE INTO A POTENTIAL PHASE 3 STUDY, IF APPROPRIATE

* CO TO EVALUATE ADDITIONAL HIGHER DOSES OF EB613

* EXPECTS AN OPERATING LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

* BELIEVES ITS CURRENT CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS INTO Q2 OF 2021.

* TARGETING COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT FOR EB613 IN Q3 OF 2020, SUBJECT TO ANY COVID IMPACTS

* TARGETING COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT FOR EB613 IN Q3 OF 2020, SUBJECT TO ANY COVID IMPACTS