BRIEF-Entercom Communications, on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement, plan of merger

July 10 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications:

* Entercom Communications - on July 10, co entered into amendment no. 1 to agreement and plan of merger - sec filing

* Entercom Communications Corp - company’s board of directors will be comprised of ten members

* Entercom communications corp - ten members will be made up of all six directors from company’s current board of directors and four new directors

* Entercom Communications - Leslie Moonves, Joseph R. Ianniello agreed to execute and deliver an irrevocable letter of resignation from company's board