BRIEF-Entercom Communications reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09
November 2, 2017 / 12:51 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Entercom Communications reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications Corp

* Entercom Communications Corp. reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to $122.3 million

* Entercom Communications Corp says ‍board of directors authorized a $100 million share repurchase program​

* Entercom Communications Corp says ‍currently anticipates repurchasing approximately $30 million in class a common stock by end of 2018​

* Entercom Communications Corp says ‍increased dividend to annual amount of $0.36 per share, beginning with dividend to be paid in Q4 of 2017

* Entercom Communications Corp says ‍transformational merger with CBS Radio expected to close as early as November 17​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

