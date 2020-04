BRIEF-Entercom Communications Says Restructured Its Workforce Through Termination And Furlough Actions In Response To The COVID-19 Crisis

April 9 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications Corp:

* ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP - RESTRUCTURED ITS WORKFORCE THROUGH TERMINATION AND FURLOUGH ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 CRISIS

* ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP - EXPECTS TO INCUR ABOUT $5.5 MILLION IN SEVERANCE PAY AND BENEFITS RELATED TO ACTIONS, TO BE INCURRED IN FISCAL 2020

* ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP - EACH OF COMPANY'S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AGREED TO VOLUNTARILY WAIVE CERTAIN COMPENSATION Source: bit.ly/3e8Gv3F Further company coverage: