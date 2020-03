BRIEF-Entergy Corporation Says There Is Currently No Impact On Delivery Of Energy To Customers Due To Coronavirus

March 14 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp:

* RESPONDING TO THE CORONAVIRUS

* OPERATIONS AND FACILITIES REMAIN SAFE, SECURE AND STABLE, THERE IS CURRENTLY NO IMPACT ON DELIVERY OF ENERGY TO CUSTOMERS

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING CUSTOMER DISCONNECTS FOR NEXT 30 DAYS AS WE CONTINUE TO MONITOR SITUATION AND MAY EXTEND PERIOD IF NECESSARY

* RESTRICTING BUSINESS TRAVEL TO COUNTRIES EXPERIENCING WIDESPREAD COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* RESTRICTING ALL NONESSENTIAL DOMESTIC, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TRAVEL BY COMMERCIAL AIRLINE AND OTHER FORMS OF MASS TRANSIT

* WORKING CLOSELY WITH OUR SUPPLIERS TO ASSESS POTENTIAL IMPACT TO DEIVERY OF GOODS AND SERVICES TO COMPANY