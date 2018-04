April 25 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp:

* ENTERGY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

* ENTERGY CORP - COMPANY AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE AND LONG-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOKS

* ENTERGY CORP - REPORTED Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 73 CENTS ON AN AS-REPORTED BASIS AND $1.16 ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS