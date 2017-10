BRIEF-Entergy reports Q3 earnings per share of $2.21

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp

* Entergy reports third quarter earnings

* Entergy Corp - ‍Affirming our 2017 guidance and our longer-term outlooks​

* Entergy Corp - ‍Reported Q3 2017 earnings per share of $2.21 on an as-reported basis and $2.35 on an operational basis​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.93, revenue view $11.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.78, revenue view $11.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S