BRIEF-EnteroMedics announces acquisition of Reshape Medical

Oct 3 (Reuters) - EnteroMedics Inc
* EnteroMedics announces acquisition of Reshape Medical
* EnteroMedics Inc - consideration paid for Reshape Medical consists of 2.4 million shares of common stock, 187,772 shares of series C convertible preferred stock
* EnteroMedics Inc - Dan Gladney will continue as president, ceo and chairman of board of EnteroMedics
* EnteroMedics Inc - consideration paid for reshape also includes approximately $5.0 million in cash
* EnteroMedics Inc - Michael Y. Mashaal has joined board effective of closing of acquisition and 1 Reshape Medical designee will be added at later date