BRIEF-Enterprise and Navigator Gas to develop ethylene marine export terminal

1 Min Read
July 12 (Reuters) - Navigator Holdings Ltd
* Enterprise and Navigator Gas to develop ethylene marine export terminal
* Navigator Holdings - Ethylene export terminal would be connected to Enterprise's high-capacity ethylene salt dome storage and ethylene pipeline system
* To jointly develop with Enterprise products partners an ethylene marine export terminal on Houston ship channel
* Navigator Holdings Ltd - Enterprise's ethylene storage facility will have about 600 million pounds of capacity
* Navigator Holdings Ltd - enterprise would manage construction, operations and commercial activities of proposed terminal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: