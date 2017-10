Oct 19 (Reuters) - Enterprise Bancorp Inc:

* Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 net income of $5.5 million and loan growth of $88 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Enterprise Bancorp Inc - qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses of $23.9 million versus $20.4 mln‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: