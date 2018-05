BRIEF-Enterprise, Energy Transfer Form JV To Restore Service On Old Ocean Pipeline

May 4 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP:

* ENTERPRISE AND ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JOINT VENTURE TO RESTORE SERVICE ON OLD OCEAN PIPELINE

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS - FORMATION OF 50/50 JV TO RESUME SERVICE ON OLD OCEAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - NORTH TEXAS PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY LATE Q4 OF 2018

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP - OLD OCEAN NATURAL GAS PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO RESUME SERVICE IN Q2

* ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS - PARTIES TO EXPAND NORTH TEXAS PIPELINE THAT WILL PROVIDE MORE CAPACITY FROM WEST TEXAS FOR DELIVERIES TO OLD OCEAN PIPELINE