BRIEF-Enterprise Financial reports Q3 earnings per share $0.69

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Enterprise Financial Services Corp :

* Enterprise financial reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp qtrly net income of $0.66 per diluted share​ ‍on a core basis

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp - ‍qtrly net interest income was $45.6 million, up $11.8 million from prior year period​

* Enterprise Financial Services Corp - continues to expect portfolio loan growth, excluding acquisition of JCB, at or above 10pct for 2017​