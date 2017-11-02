FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enterprise Investors signs deal to buy CBA Slovakia retailer
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2017 / 5:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Investors signs deal to buy CBA Slovakia retailer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Enterprise Investors:

* Says signed contract to buy 100 percent in Slovakia’s CBA Slovakia

* Value of transaction has been disclosed

* Says Enterprise Investors will ensure 16 million euros ($18.66 million) in financing towards debt reduction and development of CBA Slovakia

* Deal subject to approval by the Antimonopoly Office of the Slovak Republic

* Enterprise Investors is one of the largest buyout firms in Central and Eastern Europe

* CBA Slovakia is a chain of about 310 convenience and proximity stores, with a revenues of 130 million euros in 2016 ($1 = 0.8576 euros) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
