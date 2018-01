Jan 8 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp:

* ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS TO EXPAND BUTANE ISOMERIZATION FACILITY

* ENTERPRISE - IS EVALUATING 2 OPTIONS TO EXPAND BUTANE ISOMERIZATION FACILITIES THAT WOULD ADD UP TO 30,000 BPD OF INCREMENTAL CAPACITY

* ENTERPRISE - EXPANSION IS SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENTS TO PROVIDE BUTANE ISOMERIZATION, STORAGE AND PIPELINE SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: