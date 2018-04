April 30 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP :

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUES $9,298.5 MILLION VERSUS $7,320.4 MILLION

* FOR 2018, CURRENTLY EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $3.2 BILLION TO $3.4 BILLION FOR GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* FOR 2018, ALSO CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $315 MILLION FOR SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES