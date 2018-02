Feb 9 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd:

* PRICING OF £70 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* ENTERTAINMENT ONE - ‍HAS PRICED ITS OFFERING OF £70 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT EXECUTED VIA A TAP OF ITS EXISTING £285 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE DEC 2022​

* ‍ISSUANCE PRICE OF ADDITIONAL NOTES WAS 105.75% WITH AN IMPLIED YIELD TO WORST OF 3.9%​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTES WILL BE USED TO PART FUND CASH CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION​