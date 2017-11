Nov 21 (Reuters) - ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 800,000 STG VERSUS -2.5 MILLION STG LOSS YEAR AGO

* HY ‍GROUP REPORTED REVENUE STABLE AT £396 MILLION (2016: £401 MILLION)​

* ‍HY GROUP REPORTED UNDERLYING EBITDA UP 36% AT £51 MILLION​

* ‍HY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 4.8 PENCE PER SHARE​

* ‍GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS​