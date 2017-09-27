FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Entertainment One says 61.81 pct votes at AGM back directors' remuneration report
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
September 27, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Entertainment One says 61.81 pct votes at AGM back directors' remuneration report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd:

* Entertainment one ltd - 61.81 percent votes cast at agm back directors’ remuneration report

* Entertainment one ltd - 52.64 percent votes cast at agm in favour of directors’ remuneration policy

* Entertainment one ltd - 57.59 percent votes cast at agm in favour of approval of amendments to long term incentive plan

* Entertainment one ltd - 54.79 percent votes cast at agm in favour of approval of grant of ceo’s special award

* Entertainment one - “will reflect on feedback that it has received from shareholders and will continue to engage actively with shareholders and investors” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.