April 9 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd:

* ACQUISITION OF UK-BASED WHIZZ KID ENTERTAINMENT

* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED A 70% CONTROLLING STAKE IN WHIZZ KID ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED FROM WHIZZ KID SELLERS.

* EONE ACQUIRED A STAKE IN WHIZZ KID FOR £6.9 MILLION, TO BE SATISFIED BY PAYMENT OF £5.0 MILLION IN CASH, ISSUANCE OF 637,952 EONE SHARES