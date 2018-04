BRIEF-Entertainment One Sees FY Performance To Be In Line With Its Expectations

April 4 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd:

* ‍STRONG PERFORMANCE AT FAMILY DIVISION OVER FIRST 6 MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR CONTINUED INTO SECOND HALF​

* FAMILY DIVISION FY REPORTED REVENUES EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 50% HIGHER; SIMILAR TREND IN UNDERLYING EBITDA​

* ‍PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS, CONSISTENT WITH TRENDS HIGHLIGHTED IN INTERIM RESULTS​

* ‍ANTICIPATES THAT FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE FOR GROUP TO 31 MARCH 2018 WILL BE IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS​