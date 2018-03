March 19 (Reuters) - Entra Asa:

* REG-ENTRA ASA: BUYS DEVELOPMENT PROJECT AT BRYN IN OSLO

* ‍HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO BUY PROPERTY NILS HANSENS VEI 20 AT BRYN IN OSLO FOR NOK 50 MILL​

* ‍PROPERTY IS APPROXIMATELY 3,150 SQM AND IS 81 % LET ON SHORT TERM CONTRACTS.​

* ‍CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE 3 APRIL 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)