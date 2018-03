March 16 (Reuters) - ENTRA ASA:

* FY RENTAL INCOME NOK ‍​2.1 BILLION VERSUS NOK 1.9 BILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 WILL THEN BE NOK 4.10 PER SHARE COMPARED TO NOK 3.45 PER SHARE FOR 2016‍​

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAX NOK 4.51 BILLION VERSUS NOK 2.72 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)