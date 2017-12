Dec 22 (Reuters) - Entra Asa:

* REG-ENTRA ASA : RENEWED AND EXTENDED LEASE CONTRACTS

* ‍VIA EGENCIA HAS RENEWED THEIR LEASE CONTRACT FOR 4,120 SQM IN CORT ADELERS GATE 30 IN OSLO​

* ‍RENEWED LEASE CONTRACT HAS A DURATION UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2022.​

* ‍NORCONSULT HAS EXTENDED ITS LEASE CONTRACT IN SANDVIKA, LEASE CONTRACT HAS A DURATION UNTIL 2028​