April 20 (Reuters) - Entra ASA:

* RENTAL INCOME WAS UP BY 4 PER CENT FROM 525 MILLION IN Q1 2017 TO 545 MILLION IN Q1 2018

* Q1 NET INCOME FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WAS UP BY 12 PER CENT TO 349 MILLION (311 MILLION)

* PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS 856 MILLION (1,302 MILLION) IN Q1. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)