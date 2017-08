June 28 (Reuters) - ENTRA ASA

* REG-ENTRA ASA : SALE OF WERGELANDSVEIEN 29 ("LITTERATURHUSET")

* ‍HAS SOLD WERGELANDSVEIEN 29 IN OSLO TO FRITT ORD FOUNDATION.​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS BASED ON A PROPERTY VALUE OF NOK 160 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)