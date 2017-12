BRIEF-Entra Sells Properties In Norway

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Entra Asa:

* REG-ENTRA ASA : SALE OF MIDDELTHUNS GATE 29 IN OSLO AND TUNGASLETTA 2 IN TRONDHEIM

* ‍SOLD MIDDELTHUNS GATE 29 IN OSLO TO MIDDELTHUNS GATE 29 HOLDING AS​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS BASED ON A PROPERTY VALUE OF NOK 1.27 BN​

* TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED AS A SALE OF SHARES IN COMPANY MIDDELTHUNS GATE 29 AS

* ‍HAS SOLD TUNGASLETTA 2 IN TRONDHEIM TO TUNGA HOLDING AS​

* ‍TRANSACTION IS BASED ON A PROPERTY VALUE OF NOK 180 MILLION​

* TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED AS A SALE OF SHARES IN COMPANY TUNGASLETTA AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)